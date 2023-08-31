Ellie Goulding on Fire Accident During Victorious Festival: “Face Is Intact”

Something unsettling happened during Ellie Goulding’s set Sunday at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK. When Goulding sang her Calvin Harris collab “Miracle”, a firework fired from the stage and burned the front of her body. Despite this, Goulding continued to perform and managed to escape physical harm. Since then, she has offered a statement about the scene on her Instagram story.
“To those asking I am ok!” Goulding writes. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”
A video clip of the pyro near-miss is viewable below.
Ellie Goulding gets hit by a firework that went off on stage while she was performing. pic.twitter.com/QAdxL2fVId
— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2023