Ellie Goulding on Fire Accident During Victorious Festival: “Face Is Intact”

Home News James Reed August 31st, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Something unsettling happened during Ellie Goulding’s set Sunday at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK. When Goulding sang her Calvin Harris collab “Miracle”, a firework fired from the stage and burned the front of her body. Despite this, Goulding continued to perform and managed to escape physical harm. Since then, she has offered a statement about the scene on her Instagram story.

“To those asking I am ok!” Goulding writes. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”

A video clip of the pyro near-miss is viewable below.