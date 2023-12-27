Chris Shiflett Calls Becoming Frontman “Challenging” Following Solo Career Launch

Home News Ryan Freund December 27th, 2023 - 9:14 PM

Launching a music career is without a doubt challenging, and Chris Shiflett is opening up about launching a solo career and being a frontman to the band Foo Fighters at the same time. The Foofighters lead guitarist has released three solo albums since 2017 and is now just opening up about the experience stating that he loves the side of the stage more than being under the spotlight. On the subject he also stated “But to be the singer and then also have to talk to the crowd, I had to work at that. What you realize is that people want to have a good time. They’ve hired a sitter, bought tickets, bought a few drinks, maybe bought a t-shirt, they’ve invested in the evening.” (via NME).

While he may struggle to balance the two music careers, Shiflett recently announced a UK and Ireland tour that is set to take place in March 2024. The tour will open with a run at the Dublin Academy on March 20. The concert will then travel to Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham, before wrapping up on March 27 at the Electric Ballroom in London.

Shiftlet has been in the music industry since 1999 when he joined the Foo Fighters on their album ‘There Is Nothing Left to Lose’, he’s featured on all eight albums since that release. His most recent solo release is October’s Lost At Sea’ which was his third studio album.