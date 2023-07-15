Chris Shiflett Announces New Album “Lost at Sea” for October Release

Home News Simon Li July 15th, 2023 - 10:59 PM

The American music artist, as well as lead guitarist for rock band Foo Fighters, Chris Shiflett, just announced his latest album Lost at Sea, set for release on October the 20th.

Lost at Sea is a work that carry on the success from Shiflett’s past two albums, West Coast Town’s from 2017 honky-tonk homage and Hard Lessons from 2019. The new album was recorded mostly in Nashville, where Shiflett worked with his old-time producer and collaborator Jaren Johnston, who also happens to be the frontman for Cadillac Three, as well as some other American-based music stars.

“We wrote a lot of these songs during the lockdown,” recalls Shiflett when asked about its creative process. “Then I began making trips to Nashville to work with Jaren. He and I have a lot of overlap, in terms of the music we like. We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash.” The song “Damage Control” is the one he is referencing to, which is a song Shiflett demoed 15 years ago, and have decided to include into this new album. Below is the full track list of Lost at Sea:

Lost at Sea Track List:

Dead And Gone Overboard Black Top White Lines Damage Control Weigh You Down Burn The House Down Where’d Everybody Go? I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore Carrie Midnight Texas Queen Parties