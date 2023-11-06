Kate Bush Shares Statement Instead Of Attending Rock Hall Induction

Home News James Reed November 6th, 2023 - 3:31 PM

Kate Bush was inducted into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s 2023 class, however, she was not in attendance during the ceremony. Bush’s public appearances are rare. Other than a 2014 residency in London, Bush hasn’t performed or made any public appearances in decades, and she hasn’t appeared in America since the ’90s.

Even Bush’s public statements are rare — reserved for big occasions like the unexpected chart resurgence of “Running Up That Hill” thanks to Stranger Things. On her website, Bush has written that she’s humbled to be inducted: “I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honor is knowing that you felt I deserved it.” Bush also singles out one fellow inductee, Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin, for praise. Here’s what she’s written:

“I am completely blown away by this huge honor — an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade. Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track Running Up That Hill and I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you…the real honor is knowing that you felt I deserved it. The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent. When I was growing up my hero was Elton John. I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me. That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin…an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs…Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight! Music is at the core of who I am and, like all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity. I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.”

The 2023 induction ceremony took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and aired live on Disney+. Big Boi had the honor of inducting Bush who was honored with a cover of “Running Up That Hill” by St. Vincent.

“On the surface, our music is obviously very different. But in important ways, they’re exactly the same. What I love about Kate’s music is that you never know what sound you’re going to hear next.” – @BigBoi inducting @KateBushMusic.

