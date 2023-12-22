The Regrettes Cover Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” & Wham’s “Last Christmas” During LA Farewell Concert

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 22nd, 2023 - 6:37 PM

According to Stereogum, The Regrettes covered “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads and “Last Christmas” by Wham during their farewell concert in LA. The Regrettes recently made headlines with the news of their disbandment, earning them a spot in our In Memoriam homage. The band bid farewell to their devoted fans in Los Angeles, delivering three unforgettable performances at the iconic Fonda venue on December 19, 20, and 21.

Formed in 2015, the band wasted no time in putting out a handful of singles. But it wasn’t until January 2017 that their debut studio album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, was unleashed upon the world via Warner Bros. Records. Throughout their journey, they embarked on various tours, including a memorable one alongside SWMRS across Europe and the US.

In early 2019, the band embarked on a European tour alongside Twenty One Pilots. Shortly after, they unveiled their second album How Do You Love, which hit the shelves on August 9, 2019. This album showcases the singles “I Dare You” and “California Friends”, as well as a track titled “Here You Go”, which serves as a playful jab at former member Sage Nicole. Meanwhile, they previously shared a video covering a song titled “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn and produced by Tim Pagnotta and Brian Phillips.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz