According to billboard.com, the satellite radio music and streaming platform SiriusXM is allegedly facing a lawsuit from New York’s attorney general over allegations that the satellite radio and streaming service has allegedly made things “extremely difficult” for listeners to cancel their subscriptions. In the alleged complaint filed on December 20, Attorney General Letitia James’s office has allegedly accused SiriusXM of allegedly subjecting canceling customers to “a lengthy and burdensome endurance contest,” which allegedly requires phone conversations with a live agent and allegedly a extended time being put on hold.

The alleged lawsuit states: “Sirius deliberately wastes its subscribers’ time even though it has the ability to process cancellations with the click of a button. The only reason Sirius requires cancelling subscribers to interact with a live agent at all is to maximize its opportunity to retain them as subscribers.”

In an alleged statement while announcing the alleged lawsuit, James allegedly mentioned that he allegedly followed an alleged investigation that allegedly showed SiriusXM was allegedly “trapping consumers” with their alleged cancellation process, which allegedly includes trained employees allegedly “not take ‘no’ for an answer.”

Having to endure a lengthy and frustrating process to cancel a subscription is a stressful burden no one looks forward to, and when companies make it hard to cancel subscriptions, it’s illegal. Consumers should be able to cancel a subscription they no longer use or need without any issues, and companies have a legal duty to make their cancellation process easy.” said James.

Following the alleged filing of the lawsuit, a spokeswoman for SiriusXM allegedly stated that the company would “vigorously defend against these baseless allegations,” saying that they “grossly mischaracterize” its practices.

“It’s telling that the New York Attorney General issued a press release before providing SiriusXM with a copy of the complaint. Like a number of consumer businesses, we offer a variety of options for customers to sign up for or cancel their SiriusXM subscription.” said SiriusXM.

According to the alleged lawsuit, SiriusXM automatically renew subscriptions at the end of a term unless a user calls on the phone to cancel. The alleged lawsuit also claims that users are allegedly sometimes forced to wait as long as 25 minutes just to connect with an agent, who then allegedly subject them to an alleged “six-part script” in which they are allegedly trained to repeatedly refuse to actually terminate the subscription.

“Sirius requires its live agents to present a series of renewal offers to retain the consumer as a subscriber.But when a consumer declines an offer, or refuses to hear further offers, Sirius instructs its agents not to take ‘no’ for an answer.” said the alleged lawsuit.