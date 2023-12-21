Maneskin Perform Live Cover Of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 21st, 2023 - 10:18 PM

According to nme, Italian rock band Maneskin performed a cover of Oasis’ song, “Don’t Look Back In Anger” at their show in Manchester, England on December 19th, which was the band’s final destination of their 30-date tour for their new album, Rush. The performance included only two members of the group on stage: Damiano David, the lead singer of the band, and guitarist Thomas Raggi.

David makes a declaration to the fans saying, “This city gave birth to a lot of very, very good artists.”And soon after that, the performance began. The rich and textured voice of David carried an intensity that went well with the acoustic approach they took to the song. While the original features heavy use of the piano, drums, and other instrumentation, Maneskin decided to keep it more bare, leaving room for a beautiful vocal performance.

While the vocal performance is strong in the original, the cover’s reliance on the strong, raspier voice of David adds an extra element of sound that was not included in the original song, which was a slower, more straightforward vocal performance that still had vast levels of emotionality.

With their choice to pursue the acoustic style, they were able to pick up the pace of the song to their liking, while still keeping a rock feel that is authentic to the band. The crowd was allowed to connect to the song in a different way than they have before, while still keeping the core of the song’s melody and general emotional presence intact.