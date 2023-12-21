Home News Cait Stoddard December 21st, 2023 - 11:46 AM

According to billboard.com, on December 21 a federal appeals court allegedly ruled against Nirvana by allegedly reviving an alleged child pornography lawsuit that was allegedly filed by the man who appeared as a nude baby on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind. Spencer Elden allegedly claims the photo allegedly violated federal child pornography laws by allegedly displaying a sexualized image of a minor. But an alleged lower ruled last year that Elden allegedly had waited far too long to allegedly bring his alleged lawsuit.

In an decision to allegedly overturn the alleged ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit allegedly ruled that each alleged new republication of the image could allegedly constitute a new alleged “injury” to Elden, which would allegedly reset the statute of limitations.

“Victims of child pornography may suffer a new injury upon the republication of the pornographic material,” Judge Sandra Segal Ikuta allegedly wrote for a three judge panel. “This conclusion is consistent with the Supreme Court’s view that every viewing of child pornography is a repetition of the victim’s abuse.”

The alleged ruling does not allegedly mean that Elden has won the case. The alleged lawsuit will now return to a lower court, where Elden must actually prove that the alleged image meets the definition of alleged child pornography.

In a statement to Billboard, Nirvana’s attorney Bert Deixler called the alleged ruling a “procedural setback” that allegedly did not affect their core arguments: “We will defend this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail.”