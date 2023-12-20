Royal Thunder Announce Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott December 20th, 2023 - 8:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Atlanta-based rockers, Royal Thunder, have announced January tour dates with Ruby The Hatchet and special guests, Sweat. The tour starts January 18 in Asbury Park, NJ and runs an exclusive four dates ending January 21 in Philadelphia, PA. Check out the full itinerary below.

Earlier this year, the band joined Royal Bliss on the road and visited other US cities including Omaha, St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Nashville.

Royal Thunder are supporting their fourth studio album, Rebuilding The Mountain, which is out now on Spinefarm. The band’s latest full-length is the trio’s first studio release in six years, dating back to 2017’s Wick LP.

“It was a special time writing and working on this record. There were a lot of hardships we had before the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced” said the band’s guitarist Josh Weaver. “The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic.”

Royal Thunder 2024 Tour Dates:

1/18 – Asbury Park, NJ – Salty’s Beach Bar

1/19 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

1/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

1/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Milk Boy

