Damon Albarn Comments On Use Of AI On Last Beatles Song: “There Could Be Hundreds Of My Songs Released After My Death”

Damon Albarn as Gorillaz embark on their 2022 US tour, at the second show, played at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 25 September, 2022.

The music industry is changing every day, with innovations and technology growing at a rapid pace, anything seems within our grasp, especially with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. AI has made the impossible possible, especially when it comes to recreating voices.

According to nme, The Beatles recently released their new song, “Now and Then,” last month, and with the help of AI, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were able to create a full-fledged song from what was an old demo of the late John Lennon singing.

With innovation this groundbreaking, the impacts of AI are more relevant than ever, and its use in the creation of The Beatles’ new single has made Damon Albarn think about how it may impact him and his work.

Albarn, the lead singer of the rock band Gorillaz, shared his thoughts on The Beatles’ new single and the involvement of AI in the French magazine Les Inrockuptibles stating, “I don’t think it was meant to reach that level of exposure. But you know, it’s a good opportunity for everyone.”

Albarn also discusses when AI should be used and how it could affect him saying, “It’s a question of scale: if enough people are interested, there could be hundreds of my songs released after my death, including songs that I would never have wanted to release.”

AI offers the opportunity to keep the legacy of artists growing forever, something that could’ve never been dreamed of until today. And in the case of The Beatles, they used AI to bring John Lennon’s voice back to the public, something that Albarn recognizes saying, “You know, it’s nice to hear John’s voice.”

