YouTube To Enable Removal Requests For AI Generated Music Content

Tiffany Cheng November 15th, 2023 - 12:02 PM

Video streaming platform YouTube has made plans to enable requests for record labels that want to have AI-generated music to be removed from the platform. According to NME, YouTube detailed its plans in a blog update, describing how, in the “coming months,” platform users will have to fulfill a requirement to disclose whether or not they used AI to create content. Additionally, if a user responds that they did use AI to make content, their content will have a label confirming their use of AI. YouTube’s future restrictors, moreover, follow the rules made by the Council of Music Makers in September of this year. According to NME, the rules specifically focused on the respect of a music-maker’s personal data rights and the fair share of financial rewards of A.I music, the practice of clearly labeling works generated by AI.

YouTube has also specified that there needs to be a label for content that is “realistic.” Hence, the label for the “realistic” content will be posted in both videos and YouTube shorts. Details pertaining to the specifics of “realistic” content will be announced soon. The blog post also mentioned “sensitive topics,” ranging from politics, conflict, health, etc.” YouTube has also confirmed its plans to track down music that has been made by the use of A.I. They have specifically focused on the use of A.I to produce music using a specific artist’s voice.

The video streaming platform also discussed that they would create a removal request for other music artists to utilize: “We’re also introducing the ability for our music partners to request the removal of A.I.-generated music content that mimics an artist’s unique singing or rapping voice. In determining whether to grant a removal request, we’ll consider factors such as whether content is the subject of news reporting, analysis or critique of the synthetic vocals. These removal requests will be available to labels or distributors who represent artists participating in YouTube’s early A.I. music experiments. We’ll continue to expand access to additional labels and distributors over the coming months.”

The video streaming platform did not specify when exactly they would implement the option for labels to request a removal request for A.I generated content. However, YouTube did confirm that videos that have not yet been flagged for their use of A.I will be subjected to video removal. For severe cases, creators will be suspended from the YouTube Partner Programme.