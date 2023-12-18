Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Surviving Cancer: “It Was Difficult, It Was Also Amazing”

Home News Ryan Freund December 18th, 2023 - 6:14 PM

Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue is riding high after recently releasing her critically acclaimed 16th album Tension. The album was described by NME in a four-star review as being “the sonic equivalent of a burst of confetti’. The publication also described the album as one of the singer’s strongest albums saying that it was up there with the iconic work that came from the early part of her career.

After such a career milestone 35 years into her career, the singer is looking back at her cancer diagnosis stating that she is still trying to comprehend the traumatic experience. Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and would later be declared cancer-free a year later in 2006 after undergoing surgery and amounts of chemotherapy via NME.

The singer explained in a new interview with CBS “The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live in me. It was difficult. It was also amazing.”. Elaborating on what she meant by amazing, Minogue explained that in her situation she became more aware of her body, the love around her, and her capability of “all things”.

When talking about her career the Australian icon expressed that she thinks it is mind-boggling to still be performing live 35 years into her singing career. When asked how long she planned to continue performing live she responded “Ask my knees! Ask my knees that have been stomping on stages for years and years and years in stupid high heels.”. Showing that there is no official end to the singer’s reign.