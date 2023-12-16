Dillon Francis Shares Humorous New Music Video For “Rainy”

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 16th, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Artist Dillon Francis has shared a new single/music video titled “Rainy.” In the true fashion of Dillon’s artistry, the music video is funny and humorous. The song appeared in the album “The Mixtape is Fire Too.” The tracklist of the album is listed down below.

Dillon Francis is virtually known as an electronic music DJ and producer. He started his music career in 2010 with his debut EP “Swashbuckler” and gained popularity with his hit single “IDGAFOS” in 2011. He has released multiple albums and EPs like “Money Sucks, Friends Rule” and “Wut Wut.” He has worked with DJ Snake, G-Eazy, and Skrillex, among others. In addition to his music career, Francis has appeared in films, including “What Would Diplo Do?”

The single has a fantastic electric feel with its constant beat and hypotonic vocals. The visual and music video provides a commentary on trends like NPCs on TikTok.

According to a press release, “Following album release, Dillon played a series of consecutive L.A. takeover shows celebrating different eras of his career, including a DJ Hanzel set at The Roxy, a rare Moombahton set at The Mayan and a marquee Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine. This Mixtape Is Fire TOO is the long-awaited sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart #1 that found Dillon giving the moombahton genre a much-needed rejuvenation via collaborations with some of the biggest names in the game—Skrillex, Kygo, Calvin Harris, Bro Safari, Chromeo and more.”

“The Mixtape is Fire Too.” Tracklist

1. Okay Okay with Eptic and IDK

2. Killa Blues with Maesic

3. Can’t Stop Me Now with WILL K

4. Mind Yo Bizness

5. Rainy with REI AMI

6. On A Trip with Marten Hørger

7. G.A.S. with TV Noise

8. I’m My Only Friend feat. Arden Jones

9. buttons! with Knock2

10. Free with Alesso and Clementine Douglas

11. LA On Acid with Good Times Ahead

12. Pretty People feat. INJI

13. Goodies

14. Don’t Let Me Let Go with ILLENIUM feat. EVAN GIIA