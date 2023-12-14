Ihsahn Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Twice Born”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 14th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Artist Ihsahn has released the second single from his forthcoming eponymous album.”Twice Born” is a fraught maelstrom of symphonic metal which continues the conceptual storyline from previous single, “Pilgrimage To Oblivion”. The new album, definitively titled Ihsahn will be released on February 16, 2024 by Candlelight Records. In the press release the artist commented on the new track by stating “This second single, ‘Twice Born’, picks up the conceptual narratives right where the previous single, ‘Pilgrimage to Oblivion’, ended. Both the metal version of this song and orchestral version will be accompanied by two more videos, continuing the storylines. Musically this song is perhaps slightly more playful than ‘Pilgrimage To Oblivion’ but follows the same interplay of screams, guitars and orchestra.”

Daring to push the realms of creative expressionism even further with his eighth studio offering, the Norwegian progressive metal visionary will release two melodically interlinked versions of the same album: one prog metal and one fully symphonic.

While his musical journey has been frequently revelatory, the masterful control of rhythm and movement displayed throughout Ihsahn shows the artist‘s work as a songwriter and composer at its most focused and self-assured. A gargantuan endeavor and one that Ihsahn professes to be one of the most complex projects he has ever undertaken, is a labyrinthine rabbit-hole of his own design, the scale of ambition immediately apparent.