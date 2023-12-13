Black Country New Road Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Hold on to your horses! Black Country New Road has just announced spring 2024 U.S. Tour dates. The band will travel throughout the East Coast starting in April via BrooklynVegan. The tour will be starting in Boston and will wrap up in Atlanta.
Other stops on the tour include a New York City show at the Brooklyn Paramount on April 24th. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 AM EST, with a pre-sale for fans happening right now.
BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD 2024 TOUR DATES:
Mar 3 2024 Auckland, New Zealand The Powerstation
Mar 5 2024 Brisbane, QLD, Australia Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba
Mar 7 2024 Sydney, NSW, Australia Sydney Opera House
Mar 8 2024 Melbourne, VIC, Australia Forum Melbourne
Mar 11 2024 Northcote, VIC, Australia Northcote Theatre
Mar 12 2024 Perth, WA, Australia The Rechabite
Mar 13 2024 Perth, WA, Australia The Rechabite
Apr 23 2024 Boston, MA, US Royale Boston
Apr 24 2024 Brooklyn, NY, US Brooklyn Paramount
Apr 25 2024 Philadelphia, PA, US Union Transfer
Apr 26 2024 Baltimore, MD, US Baltimore Soundstage
Apr 27 2024 Carrboro, NC, US Cat’s Cradle
Apr 29 2024 Nashville, TN, US The Basement East
Apr 30 2024 Atlanta, GA, US Variety Playhouse