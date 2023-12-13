Black Country New Road Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund December 13th, 2023 - 10:10 PM

Hold on to your horses! Black Country New Road has just announced spring 2024 U.S. Tour dates. The band will travel throughout the East Coast starting in April via BrooklynVegan. The tour will be starting in Boston and will wrap up in Atlanta.

Other stops on the tour include a New York City show at the Brooklyn Paramount on April 24th. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 AM EST, with a pre-sale for fans happening right now.

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD 2024 TOUR DATES:

Mar 3 2024 Auckland, New Zealand The Powerstation

Mar 5 2024 Brisbane, QLD, Australia Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba

Mar 7 2024 Sydney, NSW, Australia Sydney Opera House

Mar 8 2024 Melbourne, VIC, Australia Forum Melbourne

Mar 11 2024 Northcote, VIC, Australia Northcote Theatre

Mar 12 2024 Perth, WA, Australia The Rechabite

Mar 13 2024 Perth, WA, Australia The Rechabite

Apr 23 2024 Boston, MA, US Royale Boston

Apr 24 2024 Brooklyn, NY, US Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 25 2024 Philadelphia, PA, US Union Transfer

Apr 26 2024 Baltimore, MD, US Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 27 2024 Carrboro, NC, US Cat’s Cradle

Apr 29 2024 Nashville, TN, US The Basement East