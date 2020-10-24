Soilwork Announce New EP A Whisp Of The Atlantic For December 2020 Release, Share New Music Video For “Nothingness And The Devil”

Home News Kyle Cravens October 24th, 2020 - 3:25 PM

The release date for Soilwork’s new EP, A Whisp of the Atlantic, is slated for a release on December 4. According to theprp, this announcement was also packaged with the first new single off the project, titled “The Nothingness and the Devil.”

You can check out the video for the single below, which displays a beckoning siren that harkens viewers into a doomed existence, complete with an electric chair execution finale. This of course underneath a wave of harrowing guitar licks and rabbit foot powered kick drums. But this song is not pure nostalgia for Soilwork fans however, because an uncharacteristic breakdown in the back end of the track favors voyaging guitar notes which starkly contrasts the rest of the headbanger.

In terms of the thematic approach for the new song, guitarist David Andersson, who joined the band in 2012, asserted “The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. It’s all about realizing that we’re all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together,” Anderson continued, “‘The Nothingness And The Devil‘ is a song about how the old concept of a patriarchal God doesn’t work anymore, and how everyone with any logic reasoning must accept that we have to create our own deities, if we need them. Or if we don’t, we’ll have to accept the fact that our lives are essentially meaningless unless we are able to find our meaning and make ourselves feel fulfilled.

Soilwork is a Swedish melodic death metal band that formed in 1995. They have experience multiple lineups shifts over the years, but founder and vocalist Bjorn Stride remains alongside guitarist David Andersson, Sven Karlsson on keyboards, Sylvain Coudret on guitar, drummer Bastian Thusgaard and their newest member, Rasmus Ehrnborn on bass.

A Whisp of the Atlantic will be their 12th album, following last year’s Verkligheten. You can preorder the new album here. The track list is as follows:

01 – “A Whisp Of The Atlantic”

02 – “Feverish”

03 – “Desperado”

04 – “Death Diviner”

05 – “The Nothingness And The Devil”