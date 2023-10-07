Nick Cave Shares Special New Single “To Be Found”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 7th, 2023 - 4:54 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to NME,Nick Cave shares a new single “To be Found” at his recent concert in Chicago. On September 29, he responded to a fan who asked about the song in his newsletter.

Cave shares information about this song, ‘To Be Found’ is another such song. The sentiment is simple and softly spoken, the song unable to even declare its name, but still it is a special song, full of unspecified emotional impact and a great pleasure to play. I think I’ll call the song “To Be Found.” Nick also adds, “When I’m working on an album with The Bad Seeds, I occasionally record a song alone at the piano. Stylistically, these songs usually sit outside the new record and they are generally fragmentary things, circular in shape, softly sung, unspectacular and unformed. There is little love for them from the band, and they aren’t strong enough to compete with the larger, more imposing songs – consequently they tend to fall by the wayside.”

His music is recognized by being a genre that is melodic, romantic, soft melancholic, passionate, and poetic with a little touch of acoustic. This ballad has a charm, a sweet and distinguished piano accompaniment, a calm and redeemed tone from Nick Cave. Nick Cave has previously performed at The Orpheum Theater.

Some parts of the lyrics of the song “To Be Found” makes it very organ;, profound, and has a direct message that make it a very authentic label. Here are a few verses of the new single:

“Sometimes I see you in the morning

When the dew is on the ground

And I know that it will always be so

In the morning when the dew is on the ground

And sometimes I see you in the evening

When the sky makes no sound

And I know that I will always love you

In the morning when the dew is on the ground

And the evening when the sky makes no sound

And when the waters cover the ocean

And when the waters cover the ground

And the sun, it rises, and turns to you

In order to be found