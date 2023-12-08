Corey Taylor Announces Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 8th, 2023 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Loudwire, Corey Taylor expressed gratitude to his fans for their birthday greetings and introduced his solo band, playfully named “The Morning Dudes.” In a video teaser, he announced that they will embark on a tour in February, disclosing the cities and dates. While promising further details in the near future, he urged fans to stay informed about his tour updates through his website.

All the tour dates are now displayed on the revamped tour website, along with a convenient option to sign up for notifications about the on sale date. Additionally, you can also send a text to the provided number on the site. Taylor’s upcoming tour dates and locations were initially shared on his website and through hints dropped on social media. Des Rocs, one of the support acts, took to socials to officially announce the tour and reveal the venues. Jigsaw Youth, the other support band, informed fans that tickets would go on sale the following Friday. The tour is scheduled to take place from February through early March. Meanwhile, Corey Taylor previously debuted the single “Midnight” and covered a song from Black Sabbath titled “Fairies Wear Boots.”

Catch Corey Taylor with Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth Live Tour Dates:

02/03 – History – Toronto, Ontario



02/04 – L’Olympia – Montreal, Quebec

02/06 – Irving Plaza – New York



02/07 – Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA



02/09 – FIllmore – Silver Spring, MD



02/10 – Roxian Theatre – McKees Rocks, PA

02/13 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH



02/14 – GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI



02/16 – Mohican North Star Casino – Bowler, WI

02/17 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN



02/18 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN



02/20 – The National – Richmond, VA

02/21 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA



02/23 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA



02/ 24 – Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC



02/26 – Iron City – Birmingham, AL

02/27 – Fillmore Harrah’s – New Orleans, LA



02/29 – Aztec Theater – San Antonio, TX



03/02 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK

03/03 – Steelhouse Omaha – Omaha, NE





