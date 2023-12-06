Swans Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott December 6th, 2023 - 4:57 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Swans have announced a North American tour for 2024. The anticipated tour kicks off on April 12 in Washington D.C. with additional stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City and Boston. It concludes on May 17 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8 via the band’s website. Check out the full list of dates below.

The band released their latest album The Beggar earlier this year via Young God Records. The album was recorded and mixed at Candy Bomber Studio, Berlin, engineered by Ingo Krauss and mastered by Doug Henderson at Micro-Moose, Berlin. The album was written and produced by Michael Gira and features contributions from recent and former Swans, members of Angels of Light, as well as Guest Swan Ben Frost.

Gira spoke about making the record, saying “After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else. They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last.”

The LP follows their 2019 release, Leaving Meaning.

Swans 2024 Tour Dates:

4/12/2024 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

4/13/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/14/2024 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

4/16/2024 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room at Third Man

4/18/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

4/20/2024 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn

4/21/2024 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

4/23/2024 – Houston,TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/24/2024 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

4/25/2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/27/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival

4/29/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

5/2/2024 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

5/5/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

5/7/2024 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

5/9/2024 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

5/10/2024 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

5/11/2024 – Chicago, IL – Cabaret Metro

5/14/2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise

5/16/2024 – New York, NY – Racket

5/17/2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

