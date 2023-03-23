Swans Announces New Album The Beggar for June 2023 Release, Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Paradise Is Mine”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 23rd, 2023 - 5:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net rock band Swans have announced their 16 studio album, The Beggar, will be released on June 23 by Young God Records. In light of the happy news, the band have added tour dates for the UK and North America. Plus the Swans have shared their latest song “Paradise Is Mine.”

The Beggar written and produced by Swans‘s Michael Gira, with contributions from recent and former members of the band and Gira’s other group Angels of Light. Also musician Ben Frost performed on the album, which features backing vocals from Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger and Laura Carbone

In the article Gira describes what it was like to create The Beggar.

“After numerous pandemic-induced cancellations of tours for the previous Swans album leaving meaning, and an apparent bottomless pit of waiting, waiting, waiting, and the strange disorientation that came with this sudden but interminable forced isolation I decided it was time to write songs for a new Swans album and forget about everything else.They came relatively easily, always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last.”

The singer adds, “When I finally was able to travel, songs in hand, to Berlin to work with my friends recording this record, the feeling was akin to the moment in The Wizard of Ozwhen the film changes from Black and White to Color. Now I’m feeling quite optimistic. My favourite color is pink. I hope you enjoy the album.”

“Paradise Is Mine” is a nine minute experimental rock ditty which features dynamic vocals from Gira while he thinks about our existence on earth. Also the words “To create a new world, “In the gash, in the break In this place, you animate” can leave us wondering if our existence on this planet can make a difference.

Also the Swans have extended their tour with new dates in the UK and North America beginning in August. Whole touring, the band will be hitting the cities London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Brooklyn.

The Beggar Tracklist

1. The Parasite

2. Paradise Is Mine

3. Los Angeles: City of Death

4. Michael Is Done

5. Unforming

6. The Beggar

7. No More of This

8. Ebbing

9. Why Can’t I Have What I Want Any Time That I Want?

10. The Beggar Lover (Three)

11. The Memorious

Swans 2023 Tour Dates

5/20 – Leipzig, DE UT Connewitz

5/21- Poznan, PL – CK Zamek

5/23 – Katowice, PL – Kino Teatr Rialto

5/25 – Zilina, SK – New Synagogue

5/26 – Ljubljana, SL – Kino Siska

5/27 – Innsbruck, AT – Heart of Noise Festival, Treibhaus

5/29 – Bologna, IT – Teatro Duse

5/31 – Lyon, FR – Transbordeur

6/2 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

6/4 – Lisbon, PT – Culturgest

6/5 – Lisbon, PT – Culturgest

6/6 – Faro, PT – Teatro Das Figuras

6/9 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound Festival

6/11 – Athens, GR – Vraxon Theatre

6/13 – Thessaloniki, GR – Moni Lazariston

6/15 – Antwerp, BE – Bourlaschouwburg

6/16 – Utrecht, NL – Hertz Theatre

8/11 – Brighton, UK – St George’s

8/12 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

8/15 – Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop

8/16 – Glasgow, UK – St Luke’s

8/18 – Bristol, UK – Arc Tangent Festival

8/19 – Leeds, UK – Belgrave Music Hall

8/21 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

8/23 – Norwich, UK – Waterfront

8/24 – London, UK – Troxy

8/26 – La Tour-De-Peilz, CH – Nox Orae Festival

9/2 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

9/3 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

9/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

9/9 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

9/12 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

9/13 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

9/15 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

9/16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile Showroom

9/19 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Showroom

9/20 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

9/21 – Chicago, IL – Cabaret Metro

9/23 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

9/24 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

9/26 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theater

9/27 – Montreal, QC – Theatre National

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg