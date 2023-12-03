Olivia Rodrigo Live Debuts “Can’t Catch Me Now” During Jingle Ball Set

Home News Jordan Rizo December 3rd, 2023 - 11:31 AM

Olivia Rodrigo’s powerful vocals that inevitably elicit emotions from her listeners have undoubtedly made her a household name. Moreover, her sentimental and relatable lyrics have facilitated her fans’ attachment to her music, as well as the singer as a whole. With that said, Rodrigo has been granted the opportunity to showcase her talents in extremely creative forms.

For instance, music news reveals that on December 1, the young star performed “Can’t Catch Me Now” for the first time at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. In even more detail, the music news outlet describes how the song, “Can’t Catch Me Now”, was written by Rodrigo for the latest installment in The Hunger Games, which is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Using her charisma and sarcastic personality, Rodrigo excites her fans by asking them if they have ever seen the movie before. Evidently, the singer asks this question as a way to tease her fans since it is common knowledge that The Hunger Games is one of the most recognized films of all time. Nevertheless, with her commentary, Rodrigo prepares her fans to hear her song and provokes enthusiasm within them as she discloses that she is now part of the film’s history.

Rodrigo’s performance felt nothing short of extraordinary. From the visuals to the vocals, the young pop-star ensured an engaging performance that could only make her fans more inclined to love her. Throughout the performance, the singer sang in a powerful manner that evoked emotions out of the listener, and as she sang, Rodrigo showed many facial expressions that revealed her natural ability to perform.