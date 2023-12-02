Godsmack Announces More New Dates for Spring 2024 “Vibez Tour”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 2nd, 2023 - 5:31 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Godsmack announces more new dates for their spring 2024 “Vibez Tour”. Starting on February 15 in Catoosa, Oklahoma, the band will embark on a captivating journey across North America, treating audiences to a collection of enchanting acoustic/electric performances and sharing untold tales. Following the first leg, an eagerly anticipated second leg will commence on April 9 in Valley Center, California.

Starting on Wednesday, November 29 at 10 a.m. local time, tickets for the event will be up for grabs during an exclusive presale for the artist. There will also be additional pre-sales throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Godsmack previously played live at RockFest featuring other bands like Pantera and Slipknot.

Catch Godsmack Vibez Tour Live:

02/15 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Catoosa, OK

02/17 – Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center – Shawnee, OK

02/18 – Winstar Casino – New Showroom – Thackerville, OK

02/20 – The Buddy Holly – Lubbock, TX

02/22 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

02/23 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX

02/24 – L’Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

02/27 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

02/29 – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center – Huntsville, AL

03/01 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

03/02 – The Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY

03/05 – Charleston Municipal Auditorium – Charleston, WV

03/06 – Altria Theater – Richmond, VA

03/08 – Durham Performing Arts Center – Durham, NC

03/09 – Peace Center – Peace Concert Hall – Greenville, SC

03/10 – Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

03/13 – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL

03/15 – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater – St Petersburg, FL

03/16 – The Fillmore – Miami Beach, FL

04/06 – AZ Bike Week – Scottsdale, AZ

04/09 – Harrah’s Resort – Valley Center, CA

04/10 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood, CA

04/12 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Special Events Center – Indio, CA

04/13 – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

04/15 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

04/17 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

04/19 – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Prior Lake, MN

04/20 – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – Gary, IN

04/ 22 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

04/ 25 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

04/26 – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

04/ 27 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mount Pleasant, MI

04/ 30 – Warner Theatre – Erie, PA

05/01 – Hershey Theatre – Hershey, PA

05/03 – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

05/04 – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Newark, NJ

05/ 05 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – Oxon Hill, MD

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz