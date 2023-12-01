Home News Tiffany Cheng December 1st, 2023 - 11:50 AM

Singer songwriter Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has been allegedly ordered to allegedly repay her an alleged $2.6 million for allegedly violating California’s Talent Agencies Act. According to Billboard, Clarkson has allegedly won the alleged legal ruling. On the 21st of November, California’s labor commissioner allegedly ruled that Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, allegedly procured an alleged number of alleged business deals in his alleged role as her alleged past manager. During one instance, her ex-husband allegedly procured her role as a judge for The Voice instead of her talent agents at Creative Artists Agency.

Labor commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower allegedly ruled Brandon Blackstock’s alleged violation of California’s Talent Agencies Act. Gracia-Brower’s alleged ruling alleges that Blackstock must pay back alleged commissions that were allegedly earned on four alleged deals. The alleged commissions he allegedly must pay back are: $1,983,155.70 for allegedly securing Clarkson’s role as judge on The Voice, $208,125 for an alleged deal allegedly promoting Norwegian Cruise Lines, $450,000 for an alleged agreement to allegedly promote Wayfair, and $93.30 for allegedly hosting the Billboard Music Awards in the years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Additionally, the labor commissioner allegedly rejected the singer’s alleged claim that her ex-husband was also allegedly required to allegedly pay back alleged commissions he allegedly earned for securing his ex-wife’s reality show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Blackstock’s alleged involvement in securing his wife’s show, allegedly including his alleged “strategizing” with her agents was allegedly a request of CAA. Gracia-Brower reported that Blackstone’s alleged involvement was not a violation of the Talent Agencies Act.

Clarkson also allegedly filed a divorce from her husband in June of 2020. It was until two years later that the divorce appeal was passed, whereby she paid her ex-husband with a monthly child support of $45,601 for their children. She also paid a payment of over $1.3 million for the child support.

Kelly Clarkson is set to perform for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival later this month.