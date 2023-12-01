Atreyu Shares New “Come Down” Video from Soon To Be Released “The Beautiful Dark of Life” Album

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 1st, 2023 - 7:30 PM

Atreyu releases a new single “Come Down” from their soon to be released album The Beautiful Dark of Life on December 8 via Spinefarm. Members of the band share a statement “What we’re going through is a high we never want to come down from. Those experiences with psychedelics can be very awakening to some people too. They can break you down and give you a bigger, broader perspective of yourself when you come back down, which I feel is a journey we’ve all been on.” The Beautiful Dark of Life is embarking on a heartfelt expedition, the three EPs guide listeners through a series of emotions, each representing a distinct phase. The first EP, titled The Hope Of A Spark, encapsulates the essence of despair. Next, The Moment You Find Your Flame signifies the pursuit of hope. Finally, A Torch In The Dark unveils a triumphant voyage of self-discovery and purpose.

Atreyu’s track “Come Down” delves into the concept of seeking solace and evading the harsh realities of life. The song’s lyrics portray a yearning to remain in a euphoric state or under the influence, symbolized by the notion of being “high,” while expressing a reluctance to confront the sobering truths and obstacles that existence presents.The protagonist’s strong aversion to sobriety is stressed through the chorus, which reiterates the need to evade descent. The song concludes with the poignant utterance of “goodbye,” potentially symbolizing a permanent farewell to the illusions or diversions that served as a means of evasion. Meanwhile, they have previously shared a music video titled “Forevermore” which is the EP’s love song.

The video commences by capturing the band members indulging in activities such as drinking and smoking. One of the members is depicted with a hazy transition effect, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. The subsequent scene portrays the band members transformed into avian creatures, soaring amidst the ethereal clouds. Another sequence showcases a conversation between a man and a woman beside a car adorned with a “for sale” sign, culminating in an object being hurled at the man. Similarly, a girl and a boy engaged in a playful game of soccer find themselves on the receiving end of a thrown object. In the next scene, a gentleman can be seen engrossed in a book within the confines of a bathroom, only to have an object unexpectedly hurled at him as well. In a moment of exclamation, the man shouts out the name “Atreyu.” The video progresses to showcase a vibrant performance by the band against a backdrop bursting with color. Finally, the frontman awakens from his revelry, extracting a bird feather from his mouth as the video concludes.

The Beautiful Dark of Life tracklist:

Drowning Insomnia Capital F God/Devil Watch Me Burn Good Enough Dancing With My Demons Gone I Don’t Wanna Die Immortal (i) Death or Glory Forevermore Come Down The Beautiful Dark of Life



Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi



