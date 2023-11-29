Perry Farrell Reveals Mike Watt Will Play Bass On Porno For Pyros Farewell Tour

Home News Roy Lott November 29th, 2023 - 10:54 PM

Earlier this month, Porno For Pyros had announced a farewell tour where original members Perry Farrell (vocals), Peter DiStefano (guitar), and Stephen Perkins (drums) would be taking part. While a bassist had not been confirmed, it was up in the air if original bassist Martyn LeNoble or Mike Watt, who joined the band later replacing LeNoble.

In an interview with Heavy of Consequence, spoke with Farrell and revealed that Watt will be playing the bass on their upcoming tour. “Martyn LeNoble is a wonderful guy – he loves the outdoors, he loves to track animals out in the wild,” began Farrell. “He really is a naturalist. By the time we got the tour together, Martyn was heading out to the forests. So, we were left to look for a bass player.”

The vocalist added, “Mike Watt is in my estimation one of the greatest bass players of all time. And an alumni. But he’s got two very bad knees. He can’t even stand through a set – so he’s sitting now. He walks with a cane. But he just did a tour, it was like 60 shows in 60 days, and he drives himself there. He’s hardcore. So, I’m very excited about playing with him.”

“Mike’s going to play bass on this tour,” Farrell concluded.

The 16-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, MA New York and more before wrapping up in Montclair, NJ at The Wellmont Theater on March 10. Tickets are on sale now.

