Live Nation’s ‘On The Road Again’ Initiative To Reportedly Increase Minimum Wage At Club Venues

According to blabbermouth.net, Live Nation’s “On the Road Again” will start out new minimum wages for staff at clubs across the United States and Canada to help with the ongoing effort to support developing artists and the crew that work behind the scenes to make shows happen. The base pay for hourly club staff will start at $20 per hour, while supervisor roles will start at $25 per hour with opportunity for advancement in the company. The increase will impact more than 5,000 crew members who cover many different roles to support shows including box office attendants, production crew, artist hospitality, guest services, ushers, parking attendants, cleaning crews, sustainability coordinators, and more.

The new base wages are over 250% higher than the federal minimum wage, which also exceeds the highest state minimum wages in California, New York, Washington and the District of Columbia. In the following statement Live Nation’s Entertainment CEO and President Michael Rapino shares his thoughts about the new base pay.

“Shows wouldn’t happen without the unsung heroes who work in the background to help support artists and fans. In addition to developing artists, clubs also help industry professionals learn the ropes, and many of our promoters and venue managers worked their way up from smaller venues. The live music industry is on track for years of growth and offers a great career path, and by increasing minimum wages we’re helping staff get an even stronger start as they begin their journey in live.”

The new wage increase is the latest initiative from “On The Road Again”, which is a program created with artist Willie Nelson to support developing artists as well as the hardworking crews. Through the program, all headline and support acts playing at Live Nation venues will continue to receive $1,500 in travel bonuses on top of nightly compensation and 100% of merchandise profits.