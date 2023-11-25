Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi Releases New Solo EP Benefitting Palestine Children’s Relief Fund

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 25th, 2023 - 1:00 AM

Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi has released a new EP to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The new EP is titled “On the Way to Vesuvius.” The tracklist is located down below. All sales of the EP will be transferred to the fund, raising money for those in need. The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the children of Palestine.



The EP can be streamed on Bandcamp. Baldi is a musical artist widely known for his work in the band Cloud Nothings, which is widely known for its addition to the indie rock genre. Fans of Cloud Nothings will surely appreciate Baldi’s solo work, as it retains the band’s signature sound while showcasing Baldi’s individuality as an artist.

“On the Way to Vesuvius” Track List

Closer to the zone Inro the green swamp Maine lunch Later than I thought Punishing daylight Morning rounder Hazy summer alley with flowers

According to Brooklyn Vegan, “Cloud Nothings recently signed to Pure Noise and put out the new single “Final Summer,” and now bandleader Dylan Baldi has put out a solo EP called On the Way to Vesuvius. It features seven instrumentals, and he calls it a “collection of things i made while working towards something else in the fall of 2023.”

It is truly inspiring to see artists like Dylan Baldi using their platform to impact the world positively. The fact that he is using his talent to support a noble cause is a testament to his character. So, let’s join Baldi in supporting a worthy cause and enjoying some fantastic music simultaneously! Read more about Dylan Baldi here.

Photo credit: Colin King