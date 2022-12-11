Led Zeppelin Streams “Celebration Day” Concert For Free To Celebrate Its 15th Anniversary

Home News Bailey DeSchutter December 11th, 2022 - 10:10 AM

Legendary classic rock band Led Zeppelin is giving fans a treat. The band will stream their 2007 “Celebration Day” concert for free on Youtube as a tribute to the performance’s 15th anniversary. The stream runs for two hours and four minutes and was released today (Consequence Sound).

The “Celebration Day” concert was the band’s last time performing and remains their last show ever. It had taken place on December 10th, 2007 at the O2 Arena in London as a celebration of the life of Ahmet Ertegun, a well-known music executive that had passed away in 2006. The surviving original members of Led Zeppelin had reunited for the performance (Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones) and had an addition of drummer John Paul Jones, the son of late Led Zeppelin member John Bonham.

The ”Celebration Day” performance had been the band’s first performance together since their 1995 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was their most prolific reunion, more so than previous reunions they had in both the 80’s and 90’s. Fans will have to settle for the Celebration Day reunion, as Robert Plant has recently talked about having no intention of further reunions.

The concert had previously been screened in theaters in October 2012 and released on home video. The stream for the anniversary is nice, as the only other option was renting it on Apple TV+ for $2.99.