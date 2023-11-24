Northlane Share Video For New Single “Dante”

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 24th, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Australian band Northlane shares a new video for their new single “Dante” via Believe. Originally composed by Jon Deiley (Northlane’s guitarist and songwriter), this track was initially intended as a standalone dance piece. However, after devoting an entire year to its refinement, the band successfully molded the song to embody their distinctive sound. The end result is a profoundly evocative track, driven by an irresistible rhythm, and punctuated by an expansive chorus that sweeps listeners away.

Frontman Marcus Bridge shares about this single,”Dante’ is a song about losing someone close to us. As we try to process our grief, we are constantly asking ourselves questions, memories clouded with reminders of our loved one’s pain, wondering if there’s anything we could have done.”

The video commences as the band performs against a backdrop of darkness illuminated by red lights. As the song progresses, the ambiance shifts, casting a blue hue with bursts of white light. In a captivating moment, a young girl wielding a bow and arrow emerges, taking aim at the lead singer. Her first shot lands, while subsequent arrows find their mark, striking the frontman once more. The video concludes as the song gradually decelerates, accompanied by the sight of crimson bubbles gently floating above.

Northlane’s latest album, which was produced by their long-time producer Will Putney was recorded just before the band embarked on their highly anticipated Monsters of Rock U.S. tour alongside Parkway Drive in August. This marks the first time in nearly ten years that Northlane has worked with Putney since their successful albums Singularity and Node. During the recording process, the band also had the privilege of collaborating with several iconic artists who have greatly influenced their musical journey. Meanwhile they have recently had their summer 2022 North American tour dates.





