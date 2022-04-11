Northlane Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Silent Planet & Avoid

Home News Lauren Floyd April 11th, 2022 - 7:12 PM

Australian metalcore band Northlane will take on the North America region in celebration of their impending new album Obsidian due April 22. They formed in 2009 and got their name from the Architects song, “North Lane,” according to mxdwn. According to The PRP, Silent Planet, Avoid and one additional opener TBA will also appear on that trek, tickets for which will be up this Friday, April 15th at 10:00am local time.

Nothlane North American Tour 2022 Dates:

7/13 — San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

7/15 — Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

7/16 –Seattle, WA – El Corazon

7/17 — Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

7/19 — Calgary, AB – Dickens

7/20 — Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

7/22 — Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

7/23 — Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

7/24 — Chicago, IL – House of Blues

7/26 — Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

7/27 — Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

7/28 — Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

7/29 — Quebec City, QC – Imperial De Quebec

7/30 — Boston, MA – Paradise

7/31 — New York, NY – Irving Plaza

8/2 — Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

8/3 — Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

8/4 — Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

8/5 — Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

8/6 — Philadelphia, PA – TLA

8/7 — Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

8/9 — Charlotte, NC – The Underground

8/10 — Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

8/12 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

8/13 — Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

8/14 — Destin, FL – Club LA

8/16 — Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

8/17 — San Antonio, TX – Vibes Center

8/18 — Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

8/19 — Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

8/20 — Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

8/21 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

8/23 — Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

8/24 — San Diego, CA – House of Blues

8/25 — Los Angeles, CA – The Regent