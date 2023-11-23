Triumph Of Death Unveil Energetic New Video For “Messiah”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 10:53 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Hellhammer‘s song “Messiah” marks the earliest collaboration between the band’s founder, Tom Gabriel Warrior and Martin Eric Ain in late 1983. While Warrior wrote the music, Ain and Warrior co-wrote the lyrics. “Messiah” reflects on a generation’s perennial foreboding of an impending terminal nuclear escalation in West Europe during the Cold War, which makes it as topical today as when the song was first created.

Triumph Of Death‘s performance of “Messiah” is taken from the group’s Resurrection Of The Flesh Live album and the accompanying video clip was filmed during the group’s concert at Dark Easter Metal Meeting Munich, Germany, earlier this year. Triumph Of Death’s debut live release Resurrection Of The Flesh has been receiving glowing reviews in the press and is being heralded as a masterpiece of extreme metal history.

According to blabbermouth, “Resurrection Of The Flesh is a monstrous, exhilarating gift from Tom G. Warrior to the astute hordes that hang on his every embittered word and deed. It’s loud, proud, punk as fuck and, even after 40 years, still considerably more dangerous than 99% of everything else that’s going on in metal today. This magnificent abomination endures.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat