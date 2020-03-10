Mayhem Drummer Hellhammer Will Skip Band’s 2020 North American Tour Due to Shoulder Infection

Home News Drew Feinerman March 10th, 2020 - 3:24 PM

Oslo based black metal band Mayhem will be without their dummer, Hellhammer, during their North American Decibel Magazine Tour due to a shoulder infection, according to The PRP. Drummer Tony Laureano of Dimmu Borgir and Nile will replace Hellhammer throughout the tour.

Mayhem released in an official statement: “Due to a severe shoulder infection caused by osteoarthritis that has plagued Hellhammer for quite some time now, he will unfortunately not be able to perform on the upcoming North America tour. He has been working with a physiotherapist for the last couple of months in the hopes that he would be fully healed before the tour, but has ultimately been ordered to rest for some more weeks.”

Other than the Decibel Magazine Tour, Mayhem will be performing at Psycho Las Vegas on August 14th-16th of this year. In October of last year, the band released their sixth studio album, Daemon, which received high praise from critics, as the band was praised for returning to the sound that originally propelled them in the black metal realm.

The band has been active since the mid 1980’s, and has its own shady past that involves a singer who committed suicide and intended murders. Recently the bassist of the band, Necrobutcher, admitted himself he was on his way to murder the former bandmate when he found the guitarist dead.