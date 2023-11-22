Remainder Of Brian Jonestown Massacre Tour Dates Canceled Following Onstage Brawl Between Band Members

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 22nd, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Brian Jonestown Massacre

The remainder of The Brian Jonestown Massacre tour dates have been canceled. According to Loudwire, the rest of the tour has been canceled because the singer, Anton Newcombe, and the guitarist, Ryan Van Kriedt, started an onstage brawl during their performance yesterday, Tuesday, November 21. Newcombe initially called Van Kriedt out, encouraging the latter to leave the stage.

The brawl between Newcombe and Van Kriedt occurred after The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s performance of their song “Forgotten Graves.” Furthermore, their fight became more physical as Van Kriedt began to leave the stage. Both members flipped each other off in anger, consequently shoving each other. Newcombe then grabbed a guitar and bashed Van Kriedt with the instrument. Van Kriedt then chased Newcombe down, only to further escalate violence as Van Kriedt chased the latter down near the front of the audience. The physical brawl ended when both men were pulled back by security.

After the show, Newcombe tipped his hat as crowds booed. In November of 2022, a member of The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe, has been praised for Jack White’s support for musicians who have been struggling within the music industry.

