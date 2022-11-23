Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe Praises Jack White for Supporting Musicians Struggling Within Music Industry

Home News Karan Singh November 23rd, 2022 - 1:40 PM

Brian Jonestown Massacre

Aside from fronting the Brian Jonestown Massacre for over three decades, multi-instrumentalist and prolific composer Anton Newcombe has a whole lot going on. He recently started a new series on Soho Radio called We Are the Radio to share with his fans the music he listens to and is inspired by. Committed to preserving and supporting artistry, Newcomb has always emphasized creative freedom and advocated for musicians to get their dues.

Most recently, he announced that the next episode of his show will feature the works of Jack White, someone he has always admired for putting money back into the culture and investing in creatives who need the help.

have just fucked off with their record deal and bought houses but instead, chose to help others and create culture, same as i do, you help yourself by creating festivals and opening record shops and clubs and starting labels. sadly that’s the exception to the rule. nobody gives — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) November 22, 2022

White has been referred to as the Willy Wonka of Music for his commitment to ensuring that music remains lucrative to those creating it — he is constantly finding new ways to keep things interesting so audiences remain engaged and willing to pay a fair price for the art that helps keep them afloat.

Newcomb has expressed his appreciation for this a number of times and is now planning to showcase the works of White during his next slot on Soho Radio. This project mostly aims to bring attention to underrepresented artists, and even though White is a giant in the music industry, he has devoted his career to elevating those around him.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat