4/28 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
5/2 – New Orleans, LA – Jazz Fest
5/7 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
5/11 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
5/15 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
5/23 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
5/30 – Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
6/3 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
6/7 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
6/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
6/15 – Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Browns Stadium
6/20 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High
6/27 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
7/5 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
7/10 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
7/17 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium