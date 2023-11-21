Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023 - 2:00 PM

According to consequence.net, earlier today rock band The Rolling Stones announced a huge North American stadium tour for next year. The Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds will be visiting 16 cities beginning in April 2024 along with stops in Houston, Glendale, Las Vegas, Seattle, Rutherford, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Santa Clara and other cities.

The Rolling Stones also have announced they will appear at the New Orleans Jazz Fest. The upcoming tour the band’s first outing since the No Filter Tour back in 2021. The Rolling Stones will be touring in support of their new album Hackney Diamonds, which features the band’s first new and original material in 18 years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 through Ticketmaster. A variety of pre sales will take place in the next couple of days, including a Ticketmaster pre-sale set for Thursday November 30 by using the access code BACKSTAGE. Fans can also sign up for an artist pre-sale through The Rolling Stones’s website.

Once tickets are on sale, fans can also look for deals through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

