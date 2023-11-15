Pussy Riot Brings Giant Inflatable Vulva To Indiana State Capital

Home News Kennedy Huston November 15th, 2023 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Russian feminist protest and performance group Pussy Riot displayed a giant vulva inflatable to the Indiana State Capitol in protest for abortion rights yesterday (Nov. 14). Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade back in June 2022, the punk group communicated their support to women who are highly impacted by the loss of this reproductive right. According to NME, the group advocates, “We came to Indiana because we care about the most vulnerable groups of people – womb-holders who exist in the red states.”

Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova shares in a statement, “Pussy Riot has always meant to bring hope to hopeless situations — whenever I fail to see any hope, I turn to art. It helps me to make my message more loud and clear. Art is like a magic wand; it’s a very special instrument. Resist, organise, find like-minded people. And, most importantly, vote. I know you hate the system that failed you, but it’s in your power to change it, even if it seems otherwise.”

A video posted to the group’s instagram displays the women dressed in long black dresses and pink ski masks, placing posters on the main doors that express, “God save abortion.” At the end of the video, the women stand in formation behind the giant inflatable vulva on the stairs of the Indiana Supreme Court. The post is followed up with a list of four demands, “1. We demand the separation church and state 2. We demand access to LEGAL and SAFE abortion for every person in the United States. 3. We demand limitations of government control over our bodies 4. We demand a Pussy Riot representative to be appointed as an official advisor to each state’s supreme court, as experts on bodily autonomy.”

The caption continues, “Not speaking out means that you’re letting somebody else define your interests.”