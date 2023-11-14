mxdwn Premiere: Scarlet Lastrapes Unveils Debut Single “Shady Little Lady”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

San Fernando Valley-based up and coming indie pop multi-hyphenate Scarlet Lastrapes has unveiled her debut single “Shady Little Lady.” Boasting sonic influences from the likes of St. Vincent, Linda Ronstadt and Lucy Dacus, Lastrapes establishes her unique sound and vision for the genre while bringing the need for neurodivergent representation to the forefront.

Speaking on the meaning behind the track Lastrapes offered, “‘Shady Little Lady’ is about finding pleasure in self-destructive behavior. I pull my hair out compulsively. I’m aware that’s harmful to myself, but my disorder (trichotillomania) makes it incredibly difficult to stop. It’s an elusive experience to describe, so I created a character to represent what it feels like when I ignore the urge to pull. I hope the chorus gets stuck in people’s heads the way that the urges get stuck in mine!”

The song is undeniably personal and introspective, yet there is a layer of relatability laced within the lyricism for those in the neurodivergent community, creating a sense of universality. At times, Lastrapes seems to evoke Billie Eilish’s delightfully soft, raspy tone while also remaining true to herself and forging her own delicately powerful vocals.

Lastrapes has previously shared covers of The Beatles’ classic 1969 hit “Here Comes The Sun,” The Bird and The Bee’s “My Fair Lady” and beabadoobee’s recent release “Glue Song” on her Instagram page, both to the support of her loyal, growing fanbase.

