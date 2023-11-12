Jay Weinberg Shares Statement On Split With Slipknot

Home News Jordan Rizo November 12th, 2023 - 1:24 PM

Jay Weinberg reflects on his split from his 10 year contribution to the American heavy metal band, Slipknot. After the band announced the official split between them and Weinberg on November 5, the drummer delivers a heartfelt message.

Without a doubt, Weinberg admits his split with the band has stirred up both positive and negative emotions. As he describes, learning the news of his split from the band undoubtedly upset him. In his own statement, Jay Weinberg describes his experience at receiving the news as heartbreaking. According to Loudwire, the drummer admits he felt “heartbroken” and “blind sided” when he was informed of his split with the band.

Nevertheless, Weinberg also takes the opportunity to dedicate a warm message about gratitude and appreciation for his time with the band. Looking at it from a more positive perspective, Weinberg recognizes that being a part of the band in the first place was an experience that fulfilled him in several ways, especially looking back at his goals and passions as a child. The drummer also admits that although he feels sadness with the split, he also understands that being the drummer for Slipknot allowed him to acquaint himself with many people and make a name for himself.

While sharing both the negative and positive emotions that stirred up from his split with Slipknot, he confidently assures his fans that his journey with music is not over. Farther from being the drummer of the American metal band, he fully acknowledges that his passion for music and creative expression will always be there. Towards the end of his statement, Weimer also offers a hopeful look into the future for his fans, as he comments on his own excitement for his future with music.