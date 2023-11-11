Will Sheff (Okkervil River) Releases New Double-Sided Single

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 11th, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Will Sheff, primarily known for his part in the successful band Okkervil River has released a new double-sided single. The single is titled Tommy McHugh and Some News.

Sheff is an artist who particularly excels in the alternative genre. His work with Okkervil River has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following, and his solo material has been equally well-received.

The press release has stated that “Tommy McHugh” is a song based on a real person who grew up in Liverpool. As a young man, he was involved in various thefts and violent crimes and did some time in prison. And then, at age 51, he suffered a massive hemorrhage on both sides of his brain. After a week in a coma, McHugh woke up to discover that he had a compulsive urge to paint and to speak in rhyme. He also found that his personality had changed.”

Both singles, Tommy McHugh and Some News, are very light and breezy; they also give the feeling of floating. Read more about Will Sheff here.