Drake Questioned During Astroworld Lawsuit Deposition

According to Rollingstone, Drake has been questioned on Thursday, November 9 during the deposition for the Astroworld lawsuit. The deposition is linked to numerous alleged lawsuits filed in Harris County following the tragic stampede that resulted in the loss of 10 lives and countless injuries. While the sources acknowledged the occurrence of the deposition, they were unable to provide any further information due to a strict order that prohibits them from discussing the specifics of the case.

Rolling Stone was informed by a spokesperson for Drake about the deposition, “Due to orders in the case, I don’t feel it is appropriate to comment on the matter.” Drake made an unexpected appearance on stage during Travis Scott’s performance at the music festival in Houston. However, he soon found himself trapped in a legal predicament. Despite being mentioned in multiple alleged lawsuits, Drake had previously made it clear that he had no role in arranging or coordinating the event.

Making his emotions known to the public, Drake took to Instagram to address the incident, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Scott made a comparable remark on his Twitter account, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love you all.” You can also read more about this information on Rap-Up.