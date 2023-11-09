Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” Wins CMA Song Of The Year 35 Years After Debut

Home News Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 2:03 PM

According to cnn.com. artist Tracy Chapman has made history once again with her 1988 smash hit “Fast Car” after winning song of the year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards. Chapman was not in attendance during the telecast but country star and the category’s presenter Sarah Evans read a message on Chapman’s behalf after announcing her as the winner.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke Combs and to all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.” said Evans on behalf of Chapman.

“Fast Car” made its debut 35 years ago and now the tune became popular back in July after country star Luke Combs released a cover of the hit single. Combs’s cover went on to reach number one on the Country Airplay chart, which makes Chapman the first Black woman to top the chart since the song came into existence during the 1990s.