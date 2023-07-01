Tracy Chapman Will Become the First Black Woman to Have a Number One Country Song as the Sole Writer

Home News Diana Bello July 1st, 2023 - 6:05 PM

The first black woman will come to score a number-one country song as a sole writer which is Tracy Chapman. This is something amazing and will come to make history this week, many people or fans that are happy about such an accomplishment. Many whom have listened to her much older song and have followed her during her music career. The song that would come to be expected to go number one on the charts for country songs is “Fast Car” which Luke came to do a version of it, a song that came out in 1988, this song has made her fans happy to hear that it has gained a lot of attention and love.