Mary Timony Announces Untame The Tiger First New Solo Album In 15 Years For February 2024 Release, Shares Video For “Dominoes”

Singer and songwriter Mary Timony has announced that her new album Untame the Tiger will be released in February 2024. The album is a startling document of an artist fully coming into her own power during the fourth decade of her career, the product of lessons learned during life-altering struggle. The mystical, guitar driven Untame the Tiger emerged after the dissolution of a long term relationship and was bookended by the deaths of Timony’s father and mother. The album was recorded during a two year period during which the artist was the primary caregiver for her ailing parents.

In the press release Timony shares her thoughts about the upcoming record.

“This was the hardest thing I’ve been through. Every week I had to manage a new crisis. I started realizing that I gotta control the things that I can.“Because I was making impossible decisions on behalf of my parents, creative choices now seemed more manageable. Since I had to confront the reality of loss, I realized what was important to me about being alive, and I became less scared. The record became my anchor in a time when I was losing so much around me. It felt like all I had—a guide that helped me through, and gave me hope.”

Untame the Tiger picks up the thread woven through Timony’s freak-folk-anticipating solo albums of the early ’00s. Basic tracks were recorded at Los Angeles’s Studio 606 with Timony backed by Dave Mattacks, the drummer of legendary British folk-rock band Fairport Convention.

“Mattacks is a hero of mine and one of my favorite musicians of all time. He is a true legend. I never in a million years thought he’d agree to play on my record. Before the session, I had a panic attack and had to go sit alone in the parking lot… Once we started playing together, it felt so great that the fear subsided and turned into excitement. His playing felt instantly familiar, which makes sense because it’s the foundation of many of my favorite records.” said Timony.

In light of the upcoming album, the artist has shared lead single “Dominoes” which is a cynical and funny description of a relationship not working out and a reminder of the healing power of music. “This song was almost not on the record. We needed one last song, and I found a demo of it I had forgotten about at the last minute.” said Timony.

