Mary Timony To Host Live At St. Mark’s Livestream In March 2021

Multifaceted American singer songwriter Mary Timony will premiere a new livestreamed concert on March 4. The show is titled Live At St. Marks and will launch at 8pm via Bandcamp Live. Tickets are $10 and pre-orders are available here.

The show is set in Washington D.C. and was directed by Brendan Canty, who was known solely for being the drummer of Fugazi before disembarking into producer and filmmaker endeavors. The set of the performance centers around Timony’s 2000 album Mountains, a piece that recently garnered a rerelease from Matador Records back in January. Timony is joined throughout the performance by musicians Mark Cisneros, David Christian, Amy Domingues, and Winston Yu.

There are a few bonuses available for Timony fans during the duration of this special event. A brand-new T-shirt design will be made available on the concert’s virtual merchandise stand, alongside a digital version of Mountains. A gold foil-embossed 2xLP of the album is already available over on the Matador store. It includes previously unreleased original takes of “Return to Pirates,” “Poison Moon,” and “Killed by the Telephone,” which were delivered along with the original master tapes but omitted from the final album.

Don’t forget to check out Mary Timony and Joe Wong’s haunting cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Every Man Has Woman Who Loves Him.”