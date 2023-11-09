Kristin Hayter FKA Lingua Ignota Announces Winter 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Savanna Henderson November 9th, 2023 - 4:16 PM

Kristin Hayter, the accomplished interdisciplinary artist, recently soared onto the Top 20 Billboard Christian charts with her latest release, SAVED! Today, she unveils the first leg of her tour in support of this remarkable album.

The journey commences on January 25th with a sold-out spectacle at Zankel Hall in Carnegie Hall, setting an electrifying tone for what follows. The tour ventures further into New York City with a performance at Le Poisson Rouge the next night before embarking on a West Coast odyssey in February. Cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, and San Francisco will witness the unfolding of Kristin Hayter’s musical prowess.

Tickets for this extraordinary experience go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. local time, promising fans an opportunity to be part of a transformative live performance.

SAVED! marks a significant chapter in Kristin’s career as the debut album under her new moniker, Reverend Kirstin Michael Hayter, and the inaugural release under her freshly formed label, Perpetual Flame Ministries. This album not only serves as a logical conclusion to her previous work but also represents a notable departure, mirroring her personal evolution away from pain. Kristin embraces her full given name, affirming newfound value within herself.

Tour Dates:

January 25th: Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall (*Sold Out*)

January 26th: Le Poisson Rouge, New York City

February 3rd: Los Angeles, Venue

February 8th: Denver, Venue

February 15th: Seattle, Venue

February 22nd: San Francisco, Venue

Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. local time.