Late Musician Who Performed On Final Beatles Song Unaware Of Contribution Before Passing

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 8th, 2023 - 1:29 PM

According to Loudwire, a late musician was unaware of her contribution to performing a final song from the Beatles before her death. The late musician, whose name was Caroline Buckman, died in March of this year. She died only 11 months after the recording session of her performance of the Beatles‘ song. The song Buckman performed was “Now and Then,” whereby she specifically played for the string section of the song.

The song was only revealed once to the late musician’s family after the song was released. Buckman was not the only one who performed the song. She, alongside other musicians, was hired for a three-hour-long recording session in April of 2022. The hired musicians were paid “a couple hundred bucks” for their performance for the recording session.

The musicians were aware that they were working for Paul McCartney, a former member of The Beatles, for what they believed was a solo track. The sheet music they were given was for “Now and Then,” but it was seen as a decoy.

During the three-hour long recording session, McCartney was present and signed autographs. Buckman’s mother has responded to the surprise phone call confirming her daughter’s contribution to her performance of the Beatles’ song, “Now and Then” on the 1st of this month. Her mother said: “You’re going to make me cry. She would have been delirious about it. It is sad… [but] I’m very proud.”

The song, “Now and Then” has been released on the 3rd of this month. A music video has also been released on YouTube.