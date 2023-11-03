Beatles Share Nostalgic New Music Video For Final Song “Now And Then”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 3rd, 2023 - 5:42 PM

The notoriously celebrated, English four-piece rock band ‘The Beatles’.

Who formed in Liverpool during the 1960s and comprised of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, with John and Ringo playing the guitar, Paul on bass guitar and Ringo on the drums.

The Beatles were undoubtedly the biggest band of their era and, arguably, ever.

A new music video for the recently released, last ever, Beatles song, “Now and Then” is out today.

The nostalgic and reflective music video is directed by Peter Jackson, utilising previously unseen archival footage and new chromatic effects.

“To be honest, while we hope we’ve given the Beatles a suitable final farewell, that’s something you’ll need to decide for yourselves when it’s finally released,” Jackson said in a press release. I have genuine pride in what we made, and I’ll cherish that for years to come.”

Now and Then. A song, written by John Lennon in the late 1970s is a fascinating artifact uncovered. It is sentiment of an official farewell from a collection whose legacy will long endure the history of artisans and leading creatives.