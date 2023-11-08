Lamb Of God Share Statement On Headbanger’s Boat Overboard Passenger Tragedy

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 8th, 2023 - 11:44 AM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

After the announcement that reported the incident where a male passenger fell overboard on Lamb of God’s Headbangers Boat, a further statement has been released today regarding that incident. According to Loudwire, the band released a brief statement after the end of the nine-hour search for the missing passenger: “We’re deeply saddened to have learned that a member of our community was involved in a tragic incident. Sending love and light to their family and loved ones.” They have also released a statement on Instagram:

The missing person incident occurred when the Headbangers Boat sailed near the Bahamas, ultimately returning to Miami, FL. However, the investigation to search for the missing man was called off, and the ship was to set sail back to Miami.

Lamb of God was set to perform on the Headbangers Boat on a cruise from the 28th of October to the 1st of November. In addition to other musical artists, including Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison the Well, At the Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, etc. The boat was set to sail from Miami, FL, to the Dominican Republic. Before their performance on the Headbangers Boat, Lamb of God was on their Headlining Tour this past Summer. Featured music guests included Ice Nine Kills, The Acacia Strain and Frozen Soul.