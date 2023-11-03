Search & Rescue Operation Underway For Overboard Passenger On Lamb Of God’s Headbangers Boat

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 3rd, 2023 - 1:01 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

A man has fallen overboard from Lamb of God’s Headbangers boat. According to Blabbermouth, a search for the man and the rescue operation has been ongoing. The cruise line that was associated with the incident was Norwegian Cruise Line.

The events of the incident occurred today, Friday, October 3. The Norwegian Cruise Line sailed en route from a location near the Bahamas to Miami, Florida. A statement has been released detailing the incident. The statement described that authorities, including the United States Coastal Guard search and rescue operation, are on their way. The investigation is ongoing, given that there will be updates from the search and rescue operation. The statement also gave their condolences to the missing man’s family members.

Additionally, the Headbangers boat released an update on social media: “Update – around 3:45 am the cruise ship we are on NCL Pearl – Headbangers boat had called a code Oscar starboard side. Confirmed approximately 30 minutes later. The ship has been in a search pattern for the man overboard since then. No luck. Overboard survival rates are slim. We have no news whether he jumped or fell. But intoxication was surely a factor. Scarey and sad. The whole boat of headbangers is a somber one today.”

The performers who perform on the Headbangers boat not only include Lamb of God, but also other music artists including: Mastodon, Hatebreed, Gwar, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, and etc. In particular, Lamb of God’s Headbangers boat featured many kinds of live music, featuring all the songs from their album, Ashes of the Wake. There are also activities hosted by the members of Lamb of God, including a one-on-one conversation and photography show with the band’s vocalist Randy Blythe, drum-off with the band’s drummer Andy Cruz, and casino tournament with the band’s bassist, John Campbell.

This past month, Lamb of God released a new single, titled “Evidence.” The single was released as a commemoration of their first anniversary of their album Omens.