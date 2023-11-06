SSD Shares new “Boiling Point” video, Reissue of iconic LP ‘The Kids Will Have Their Say’ out Nov 2023

Home News Kennedy Huston November 6th, 2023 - 6:01 PM

Photography by Glen E. Friedman

Hardcore and straight edge band SSD have remastered and released an all new music video for their single “Boiling Point”. Off the album The Kids Will Have a Say, the video displays song lyrics while simultaneously playing clips from what seems to be a violent protest.

SSD’s music has been extremely limited in its streaming platforms, with the only way to listen being through YouTube. Now, this deluxe album will be available on most streaming services on November 20. Pre-order the album now.

In a statement SSD frontman, David Spring, aka Sprina, says, “It’s kind of my epitaph, my intro to the anger I had to keep bottled up as a child. Because at that time in my life, any display of rebellion was met with severe discipline. Looking back on it now in 2023, I believe it’s become an anthem for all the loners who felt like outcasts at their schools and found unity at the gallery of hardcore.”

Originally released in 1982, this new deluxe version will not only include remastered audio but also a recreation of the initial cover art by Bryan Ray Turcotte.

In celebration of the reissue, SSD has announced that all four original members will get together to host a meet and greet in Boston at Newbury Comics. The event will take place on November 22 and will mark the group’s first time together in nearly 25 years.

<a href="https://slambrigade.bandcamp.com/track/boiling-point-ssd-cover">Boiling Point (SSD Cover) by The Slam Brigade</a>

Track List:

1. Boiling Point

2. Fight Them

3. Do You Even Care

4. Not Normal

5. Wasted Youth

6. Jock Itch

7. Fun To You

8. V.A.

9. How Much Art

10. Boiling Point

11. Headed Straight

12. War Threat

13. Teach Me Violence

14. Screw

15. Who’s To Judge

16. Police Beat

17. United

18. The End